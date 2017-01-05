Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DEBRA KAY LOCKWOOD. View Sign

DEBRA KAY

LOCKWOOD, 63



ELKTON, MD. - Debra Kay Lockwood, age 63, of Elkton, MD, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2016. Born in Lakeland, FL, on March 30, 1953, she was the daughter of the late William D. and Elva Butler Lockwood.

A homemaker, Ms. Lockwood was a devoted and loving mother, Nana, and sister. The Christmas season was her favorite time of year and one she made very special for her family.

Survivors include her daughters, Brandi Dean (Rick), Courtney Long (Bill), both of Tampa, FL, and Christie Goins (Dave), Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Alison, Erin, Connor, Lauren, and Ryan; brother, Richard 'Dick' Lockwood, Mars Hill, NC; and her canine companion, Daisy.

Memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, January 9, 2017, at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 13312 Cain Road, Tampa, FL, with visitation beginning at 2 p.m. Interment in Oak Hill Burial Park Cemetery, Lakeland, FL, will be private.

Flowers are welcome; however, contributions may be made to the March of Dimes, Attention: DRFR, 1275 Mama-roneck Avenue, White Plains, NY 10605.

