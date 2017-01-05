WILLIAM EARL
CHARLES, 65
POLK CITY - Mr. William Earl Charles, age 65, a resident of Polk City, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2017 at Lakeland Regional.
Mr. Charles was born July 6, 1951 in Easton, PA, to Richard Steward and Bessie Ellen (Eck) Charles. He and his family moved from PA. in 1974. He was a Boiler Mechanic for Polk County Schools for over 10 yrs. William enjoyed the outdoors, sports, fishing and tinkering around the house.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
William is survived by his loving family: wife of 46 yrs. Bonita Charles, 3 sons: William Charles, both of Polk City, Michael Charles, Winter Haven, Stephen Charles, Polk City, daughter Kristine Jeffords, Bartow, brother Richard (Gail) Charles, Auburndale, 2 sisters Sandy (Dave) Huegel, Polk City, Patti (Dave) Gold, Auburndale, 5 grandchildren: Torie, Heather, Austin, Katlynn & Garrett, 1 gt. grandson, Cooper.
The family will have a private celebration of William's life at a later date.
Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.
