CARL W.
ADAMS
LAKELAND - Carl W. Adams passed away January 2, 2017 due to complications with dementia.
He was employed by Mobil Chemical for over 29 years as General Maintenance Supervisor.
He was a member of Medulla Baptist Church and DeSoto Lodge No.105 in Riverview.
He's survived by his wife, Nina of 68 years; three sons, Steve W. Adams (Melissa); Donnie W. Adams (Brilla); Ronnie W. Adams and one daughter, Connie J. Alby with fiancÃ©, Brian Woodward and 5 grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by 2 brothers, Bill Adams and Jerry Adams.
Graveside service will be 11:00am on Friday, January 6, 2017 at Oak Hill Burial Park in Lakeland, FL.
Condolences may be sent to the family at
www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Published in Ledger from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2017