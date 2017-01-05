ANITA MARY PANAKOS
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANITA MARY PANAKOS ADAMS.
ADAMS, 93
WINTER HAVEN - Anita Mary Panakos Adams passed away on Saturday 12/31/2016 in Winter Haven, FL at the age of 93.
Anita was born 09-07-1923 in Lansing, Michigan to William P. Panakos and Mary A. Huisgen Panakos.
She married Court Orth Adams on 09/03/1944 in Lansing, Michigan. They moved to Florida in 1967.
Anita was preceded in death by her loving husband Court Orth Adams, parents, William P. Panakos and Mary A. Huisgen Panakos, brother, Dr. Paul W. Panakos, sister-in-law Martha Panakos, and nephew, Dr. William G. Panakos.
Anita is survived by sister-in-law, Filio Panakos, nephews, Michael (Tracy) Panakos, Dr. Constantine (Katie) Panakos and Patrick (Courtney) Panakos, a niece, Barbara Shelton, several great nieces and nephews.
Also, Anita, known as 'Ta' had dear loving close friends...the Nolen and Neas families. She will be deeply missed but never forgotten.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2017