MARY ELIZABETH
COOK, 45
LAKELAND - Mary Elizabeth Cook, 45, passed away Jan. 2, 2017.
Mary was born in Lakeland, FL on Oct. 11, 1971, and remained a lifelong resident of the area. She was a caregiver to many, and also enjoyed art.
Mary is survived by her parents, Carl and Barbara Cook; children, Ashford Schuler, Emelia Schuler and Shannon Sullivan; sisters, Connie Theismann, Susan Harrison and Patricia Mathis; life partner, Kevin Sullivan.
Visitation will be Fri. from 6-8 pm at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Rd. Lakeland. Funeral services will be Sat at 10 am at the funeral home, with interment to follow at Oak Hill Burial Park.
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Southside Chapel
1727 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 688-7679
Published in Ledger from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2017