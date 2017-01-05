MARY ELIZABETH COOK

MARY ELIZABETH
COOK, 45

LAKELAND - Mary Elizabeth Cook, 45, passed away Jan. 2, 2017.
Mary was born in Lakeland, FL on Oct. 11, 1971, and remained a lifelong resident of the area. She was a caregiver to many, and also enjoyed art.
Mary is survived by her parents, Carl and Barbara Cook; children, Ashford Schuler, Emelia Schuler and Shannon Sullivan; sisters, Connie Theismann, Susan Harrison and Patricia Mathis; life partner, Kevin Sullivan.
Visitation will be Fri. from 6-8 pm at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Rd. Lakeland. Funeral services will be Sat at 10 am at the funeral home, with interment to follow at Oak Hill Burial Park.

Published in Ledger from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2017
