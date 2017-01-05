AGNES JEANETTE
WHITEHEAD, 84
WINTER HAVEN - Mrs. Agnes Jeanette Whitehead, age 84, a resident of Winter Haven passed away Monday, January 2, 2017 at Highlands Regional Medical Center in Sebring.
Mrs. Whitehead was born January 24, 1932 in Ithaca, New York. She was a resident of Polk County since 1976 from Immokalee, FL. Agnes was a retired farm worker in the citrus industry and attended New Hope Fellowship Church in Auburndale. She enjoyed needle work and gospel music.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Vester.
Agnes is survived by: son: Vester (Michele) Whitehead, Jr. of Lakeland, daughter: Rita (Troy) Martin of Winter Haven, 5 grandchildren: Anthony, Troy, Joseph, Richard & Rebecca, 1 gt. grandson: Anthony Jr.
Graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, January 5th at Auburndale Memorial Park. A memorial will also be held at a later date.
Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.
