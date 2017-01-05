Obituary Guest Book View Sign



WILSON PYLE, 79



LAKELAND - Gerald 'Jerry' Wilson Pyle, 79, entered into the arms of his Heavenly Father on Monday, January 2, 2017, in Jacksonville, Florida.

Jerry was born in Springfield, Illinois to the parents of Woodrow and Cona Pyle on December 19, 1937. Jerry attended West Frankfort High School in Illinois, graduating in 1956. Jerry graduated from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, IL, with both his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in 1968 and 1969. He moved from Southern Illinois to Florida in 1972 and spent 32 years in Winter Haven. Jerry was pastor of several Southern Baptist churches in Polk County, including Shamrock First Baptist Church in Haines City. Prior to moving to Florida, he was the pastor at numerous churches in Southern Illinois, including Thompsonville First Baptist Church. Jerry made many wonderful, lifelong, friendships while living in Southern Illinois. Most recently, he was an active-member at North Jacksonville Baptist Church. Jerry was blessed with the God-given gift of a servant's heart, having been a minister throughout his life for 50 years, schoolteacher, and Nursing Home Administrator. He also served as a Board Member for the Florida Baptist Children's Home for many years. Jerry's personal relationship with Christ was evident to all who knew him. His faith in God was unwavering. Jerry loved people and remained active in the ministry after retirement, reaching out to the homeless, and also continued his love of teaching by substituting in various school districts where he lived. Jerry loved his family dearly and cherished every moment that he spent with them.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jack. Jerry leaves a loving family legacy, and will always be cherished as a caring, compassionate, and loving husband by his wife, Anna, who was blessed with celebrating 30 years of marriage with him; daughter, Chari Wester of Quincy, FL, daughter, Becky Wescoat of Quincy, FL, son, Stephen Pyle of Greenacres, FL, daughter, Michelle Drawdy of Bartow, FL, and daughter, Ashley Behrens of Jacksonville, FL; grandchildren, Jami, Jeri Lynn, Jesse, Sam, Andrew, Arin, Levi, Jordan, and Megan; great grandchildren, Emily, Isabella, Adrianna, Ellianna, Khynndra, Eric, Sayla, Abra, Greydon, and Ezra; sister Janet Pitchford and sister-in-law, Beverly Montgomery; along with many nieces and nephews.

Services and celebration of life for Jerry Pyle will be held on Friday, January 6, at Calvary Baptist Church, 2101 Overlook Dr., Winter Haven, FL, at 11:00 am, with visitation at 10:00 am. Interment will follow the services at Forest Hill Cemetery in Haines City, FL.

Contributions may be made, in memory of Jerry Pyle, to The Florida Baptist Children's Home at



2101 Overlook Dr

Winter Haven, FL 33884

