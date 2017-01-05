BETTY JO
GOODWIN DICKERSON, 66
MULBERRY - Betty Jo Goodwin Dickerson, 66, passed away Jan. 2, 2017.
Mrs. Dickerson was born in Lakeland, FL on July 16, 1950, and remained a lifelong resident of the area. She was a Day Care Operator for 20 years prior to her retirement, and was of the Baptist faith.
Mrs. Dickerson was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Ray Dickerson. She is survived by her sons, Ricky Alan Seger, Jerry Lee Seger and Jessie Robert (Kara) Seger, Jr.; step children, Tommy Ray Dickerson, Tamera Apon-te and Carrie Marie Dickerson; sister, Eula Thompson; 21 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
We are going to miss you Nanny. You always put everyone else first. You fought a good fight, now rest with the angels in the presence of the Lord.
A graveside service will be conducted Sat. (Jan. 7, 2017) at 10 am at Oak Hill Burial Park, Lakeland, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2017