Obituary Guest Book View Sign

ANNE CORINNE

LOCKWOOD

LeVAN, 59



ATLANTA - Anne LeVan, age 59, experienced a heart attack on Christmas Day and with many supportive prayers she had a miraculous recovery and was able to once again enjoy life with her family and friends. On New Year's Day, Anne slipped away to be with her sweet daughter Elise and God.

Anne LeVan, of Atlanta, GA, born in Columbia, SC, formerly of Winter Haven, FL, was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, sister and friend to so many people. All those she met were delighted by her warm personality, accepting heart, and good humor. She attended Winter Haven High School, was a graduate of Georgia Tech with a Master's Degree in Architecture, and was proud member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority. Anne had a successful career as an architect with Thompson, Ventulett & Stainback (TVS). She also was a dedicated 10 year volunteer for Liz King's art class at Sagamore Hills Elementary School in DeKalb County.

Anne is survived by her husband of 27 years, James B. LeVan, III and her loving son, Marc D. LeVan. She is also survived by her brother, Richard W. Lockwood (Julie), nephew Will Lockwood and niece Caroline Lockwood, of Tampa, FL. She also leaves behind a mother-in-law, two aunts, two sisters-in-law, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Anne was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth McKeown and Howard William Lockwood, Winter Haven, FL. and her daughter Elise McKeown LeVan.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, January 6 at 3:00 p.m. at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 435 Peachtree St., NE, Atlanta, GA. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5 - 7:30 p.m. at H.M. Patterson & Son at the Spring Hill Chapel at 1020 Spring Street NW. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to the Atlanta Humane Society, the , or to the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation, 1577 NE Expressway, Suite A, Atlanta, GA 30329 in memory of Elise LeVan. Arrangements by H.M. Patterson & Son, Spring Hill Chapel, 1020 Spring St., Atlanta, GA, 404-876-1022.



ANNE CORINNELOCKWOODLeVAN, 59ATLANTA - Anne LeVan, age 59, experienced a heart attack on Christmas Day and with many supportive prayers she had a miraculous recovery and was able to once again enjoy life with her family and friends. On New Year's Day, Anne slipped away to be with her sweet daughter Elise and God.Anne LeVan, of Atlanta, GA, born in Columbia, SC, formerly of Winter Haven, FL, was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, sister and friend to so many people. All those she met were delighted by her warm personality, accepting heart, and good humor. She attended Winter Haven High School, was a graduate of Georgia Tech with a Master's Degree in Architecture, and was proud member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority. Anne had a successful career as an architect with Thompson, Ventulett & Stainback (TVS). She also was a dedicated 10 year volunteer for Liz King's art class at Sagamore Hills Elementary School in DeKalb County.Anne is survived by her husband of 27 years, James B. LeVan, III and her loving son, Marc D. LeVan. She is also survived by her brother, Richard W. Lockwood (Julie), nephew Will Lockwood and niece Caroline Lockwood, of Tampa, FL. She also leaves behind a mother-in-law, two aunts, two sisters-in-law, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Anne was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth McKeown and Howard William Lockwood, Winter Haven, FL. and her daughter Elise McKeown LeVan.Funeral Services will be held Friday, January 6 at 3:00 p.m. at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 435 Peachtree St., NE, Atlanta, GA. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5 - 7:30 p.m. at H.M. Patterson & Son at the Spring Hill Chapel at 1020 Spring Street NW. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to the Atlanta Humane Society, the , or to the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation, 1577 NE Expressway, Suite A, Atlanta, GA 30329 in memory of Elise LeVan. Arrangements by H.M. Patterson & Son, Spring Hill Chapel, 1020 Spring St., Atlanta, GA, 404-876-1022. Published in Ledger from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Anne Lockwood LeVan

Click name above for additional details at:

www.hmpattersonspringhill.com. Arrangements under the direction of:

H.M. Patterson & Son-Spring Hill Chapel

Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close