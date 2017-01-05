RACHEL B.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RACHEL B. BAILEY.
BAILEY, 82
AUBURNDALE - Mrs. Rachel B. Bailey, age 82, of Auburndale passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2017 in Auburndale.
Mrs. Bailey was born in England, Arkansas and had lived in this area since 1971. She was a retired CNA and attended Auburndale Life Church. Mrs. Bailey loved spending time with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Bailey. Survivors include 2 daughters, Judy Smallwood and Deborah Thompson, 2 stepchildren, Sonny Bailey and Helen Creider, a sister, Shirley Ruthruff, her niece, Diane Marcrum, 10 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 2 PM at the Kersey Funeral Home, Auburndale with visitation beginning at 1 PM. Interment will take place at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
Published in Ledger from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2017