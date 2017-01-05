CATHY MARIE
|
PIERCE
WINTER HAVEN - Cathy Marie Pierce passed on Dec. 25, 2016, at her home in Lake Alfred, FL.
She is survived by her parents Pat and Thomas Simpson and also a sister Rachel Koppin of Bellefontaine, OH. She was a loving mother of three children: Chris, Clay and Kerry Pierce and 12 grandchildren.
She was a happy, free spirited person who will be missed deeply.
Fly high Momma.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2017