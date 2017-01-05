FRANCES
VIRGINIA CHESTER BOWDEN, 96
LAKELAND - Frances Virginia Chester Bowden, 96, of Lakeland, passed away Jan. 3, 2017. She was born July 18, 1920 to Frank H. and Frances Mae Pope Chester. She grew up in Madison, TN. During WWII she and a friend moved to Ypsilanti, MI where they worked as riveters on airplanes for the war effort. There she met and married Milford E. Bowden in August 1948. After short stays in Michigan and Tennessee, they moved to West Palm Beach, FL and then settled in Lakeland in 1954. She worked as a clerk for the Supervisor of Elections under Blanche Work and Helen Gineau.
Frances is survived by her children Debra Coker and Alan Bowden; grandchildren Henry Coker (Amber), Jeanette Bowden, Sarah Coker, Brittany Bowden King (Ryan), Allison Bowden Hawk (Nick) and great-granddaughter Emma Jean King. She is preceded in death by her husband and her sister Bettye Raulerson.
A visitation will be held 10AM Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 at the Lakeland Funeral Home, 2125 S. Bartow Rd. A graveside service will follow at 11AM in the Lakeland Memorial Gardens.
