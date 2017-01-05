Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DR. CHRIS McCLEARY. View Sign

DR. CHRIS

McCLEARY, 75



LAKE WALES - Dr. Chris McCleary died peacefully on December 31st, 2016 after a series of health issues. He was 75 years old.

He was born in Edinburgh, Scotland and received a PhD in Chemistry from Edinburgh University, Scotland and an MBA in Management from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, MD. His passion was soccer and he was an avid and very competent soccer referee, having risen to a national level when he lived in Canada. In the last several years, he was a referee for youth soccer games and tournaments in many local communities. He worked in the Food Industry both in Canada and the US and for the last three decades he was a Sr. Partner of McCleary Consultants. He lived and worked in many cities in Canada and the US where he made many friends over the years.

He is survived by his wife Leila, his sons Paul and Scott, his sisters Patricia and Veronica, and several nephews and nieces.

