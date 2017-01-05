DEAN S.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dean S. Tilton.
TILTON
LAKELAND - Dean S. Tilton, born 11/14/1919 in Sydney, Maine; Peacefully flew to the arms of Jesus on 12-28-2016.
Dean was raised on the farm, 1 of 10 children, until 1941, at the age of 21, he enlisted into the Air Force in 1942 for 4 years during the WWII and received his 2 years education at Texas Tex Cadet Academy. Afterwards he spent most of his time in flight training & school during the war. He then moved to Gibbon, NE and in 1946, married Roberta Patterson, who passed in 2000. Dean remarried Christine Tilton in 2002. He was a member to the FSAACA & OX5 Clubs. He restored many of planes for the Sun 'n Fun Museum and was able to restore the replica SE-5A that was donated for the Lakeland Terminal dedication in 2001 and is still hanging inside. In 2010 he had to give up his wings to make the highway his runway with antique cars. His love for life with family & friends will always be remembered, 'He was Amazing.' Keeping his mind sharp, he still was reciting a week prior, to his family & friends, a poem he had to learn in 5th grade, 'IF', (By Kipling); A reality living his life as that Man in the poem.
Dean is survived by his wife of 14 years Christine Tilton, three sons Terry (Teresa), Ronald (Kate), Dennis (Andrea) and three daughters Debbie, Kerri, Sheri, brother Ronald Tilton (Nancy) Sisters Rose Norton, Lucille McCaslin, Rachael Gibbs, 21 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren.
A Visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 5th. from 1-2 pm at The Lake Gibson United Methodist Church, W. Daughtery Rd, Lakeland. Funeral Services at 2 pm. Reception to follow in the Church Hall. Donations can be made to his clubs: www.fsaaca.aero and midwestfloridawingox5@gmail.com and Lakeland Cruisers Car Club donates to the Florida Baptist Children's Home.
Lake Gibson United Methodist
424 W Daughtery Rd
Lakeland, FL 33809
Published in Ledger from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2017