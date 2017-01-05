'MAGGIE' MIRIAM E. HODGES, 84
LAKELAND - 'Maggie' Miriam E. Hodges, 84, passed away on January, 2, 2017 at the Lakeland Hospice House.
Born April 11, 1932 in Indian Rocks Beach, FL, she was a lifelong of the area and a graduate of the Kathleen High School Class of 1950. Maggie worked for Lakeland Regional Hospital as a Central Supply Specialist retiring after 20 years of service. She was also a Co-Founder of the New Life Ministry in Lakeland.
Maggie is survived by her four sons: Calvin, Eddie, Tim and Lee Hodges, ten grandchildren: Jason, Mark, Chris, Trevor, Shannon, Tiffany, Ashly, Heather, Jared and Nicolas, ten great grandchildren Zachary, Joseph, Mary, Robbie, Gunner, Aaron, Katy, Nicholas, J.J. and Jody, one great great grandchild Shealee.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 5th from 6-8 pm at the Lanier Funeral Home Chapel with Funeral services on Friday at 10 am. Burial will follow immediately afterwards at Gapway Cemetery.
Lanier Funeral Home - Lakeland
717 Griffin Road
Lakeland, FL 33805
(863) 687-3996
Published in Ledger from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2017