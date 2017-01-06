EVERETT M.
BEVERLY, 93
LAKE WALES - Everett M. Beverly of Lake Wales, FL, died January 1, 2017, at the age of 93 years.
Beloved husband of Arlene Beverly for 67 years of marriage. Father of Darlene Craft (Robert), Bonnie Beverly (Craig Dawson), Roger Beverly (Deborah), and Todd Beverly. Loving grandfather of Barbara Blesy (Nathan), Thomas Craft (Lisa), Will Beverly, and Jessica Beverly, and 6 great-grandchildren.
Also survived by brothers Edward (Al) and David, and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, February 21, at 11:00 a.m. at Dundee United Methodist Church, 306 E. Merrill Avenue, Dundee, FL.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2017