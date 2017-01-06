KATHRYN
LAKELAND - On January 1, 2017, Kathryn Ruppertsberger passed away after living a life that touched so many.
Known as Kitty, she and her husband Henry (Hank) Ruppertsberger Jr. made Lakeland their home. Together, they raised a family and worked within their church and community to address the basic living needs of others. As Polk County's past Food Commodities Coordinator, Kitty's compassion and interest in others touched the lives of many. Proudly, family members remember her generosity, strong will and determination as also being central to their lives. Her interests of music, crafts, animals, writing and gardening became her legacy as she passed these life passions on to family members.
She authored a book at the age of 84, 'The Blue Tie that Binds.' As a mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend, she reminded us that at the heart of love, is the need to be there for others. May her wisdom and independent spirit continue to grow and be with us all.
