SHEENA MARGARIE
CHANDLER THRASHER, 67
LAKELAND - Sheena Thrasher went to be with our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
Sheena was born on January 13, 1949 to Roy and Margarie Chandler in Opelika, AL. She grew up in The Valley, AL until the age of 12 when they moved to Lakeland FL. Soon thereafter she met the love of her life, David, whom she was married to for 53 years. Together they raised three kids, Paula, Paul, and Shawn. A woman of great faith, Sheena loved the Lord with all her heart and was a prayer warrior. Her family was what she treasured in life the most. She enjoyed music including country, southern gospel and Elvis Presley, had a talent for making porcelain dolls, was an awesome southern cook and had a funny wit that remained with her, even in her last days.
She was preceded in death by her father, Roy Chandler. She is survived by her husband, David G. Thrasher; son, Paul Thrasher; daughters, Paula (Ronnie) Keel and Shawn (Steve) Dunning; mother, Margarie Chandler Parrish; sister, Lana Liesen; 7 grandchildren, Courtney (Josh), Cody, Trey, Dakoda, Abbi, Carter & Derek; and 1 great grandchild, Paisley.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 8, 2017 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, 3350 Mall Hill Dr. Lakeland. Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, January 9, 2017 at 10:00 am in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at Socrum Cemetery.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2017