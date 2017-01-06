WILLIE JAMES
BATTLE, Sr., 84
BARTOW - Mr. Willie James Battle, Sr., age 84, died December 29,2016, in Bartow.
He was born in Lake Garfield, FL, on June 28, 1932. He was a supervisor for IMC, and a member of Macedonia M.B. Church.
Mr. Battle is survived by his daughters Mavis Battle, Lakeland, Bernice Battle, Atlanta, GA, Eula Reece, Mulberry, Jessie Battle, Sharon Battle, Michelle Battle, all of Lakeland, Jackie Colson, Bartow; sons Willie Battle, Jr., Scott Ricks, both of Bartow; grandchildren: Johnathan Battle, Tymeisha Battle, Akeisha Battle and Niyah (Sugar) Battle; and a host of other grandchildren.
Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Macedonia M.B. Church, Bartow. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Macedonia M.B. Church, Bartow.
Williams Funeral Home, Bartow.
Williams Funeral Home
760 South 5th Avenue
Bartow, FL 33830
(863) 533-0366
Published in Ledger from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2017