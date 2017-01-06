LEO JOSEPH
GULLAGE
LAKELAND - Leo Joseph Gullage passed peacefully in the evening January 2, 2017 at LRMC.
He was born May 5, 1926, in Boston, Massachusetts to Charles and Julia Hogan Gullage.
Leo enlisted in the Navy at age 17, was a proud veteran serving his country in WWII stationed in England, Pearl Harbor, the Philippines and China until his discharge March 1, 1946.
He attended Northeastern University and graduated from Cornell University.
Leo was a General Manager for Continental Baking; Northeast Division Vice President for American Bakeries and CEO of Table Talk Foods, Inc.
In 1972, Leo decided to move to Lakeland, where he ultimately became a District Agent for Northwestern Mutual Life; he also served the community as an independent agent with several other prestigious insurance companies. He qualified for the Million Dollar Round Table every year and was a member of Who's Who in Society.
Leo is survived by his beloved wife of almost 40 years, Mary (Tiffany) Gullage, his sister-in-law Debbie Dittmer and wonderful friends and neighbors, Judy and Mike Whalen.
Other survivors include his daughters, Patricia Sheck (Allen), Katherine Bailey and Sally Pachik; grandsons Ryan Sheck, Sean and Christopher Pachik and great granddaughter Julia Sheck.
Services will be held on a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the ASPCA in Leo's name would be deeply appreciated.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2017