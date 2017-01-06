BARBARA GEANE
TURNER, 79
LAKE ALFRED - Barbara Geane Turner of Lake Alfred passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Auburndale. She was 79.
A native of Lakeland, FL, born February 12, 1937 to Robert and Monteen Dempsey Phillips, Barbara has been a lifelong resident of this area. She retired as a Deli Clerk from Publix, and she was a member of the First Baptist Church of Auburndale.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, her sons Mike Turner and Daniel Turner, and her brothers: Robert Phillips and Kenneth Phillips. She is survived by her daughters: Denise Kargus of The Villages, FL, and Trish Love (Don) of Lake Alfred; her sons: Steven Turner, David Kenneth Turner, and Jeff Turner, all of Dundee, FL; her grandchildren: Patrick, Barbara, Anna, Brian, Sarah, Morgan, Shannon, & Hailey; and her sister: Joy Guidry (Butch) of Sun City Center. Barbara also leaves behind 4 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Saturday, January 7, 2017 from 10 to 11AM at the First Baptist Church of Auburndale. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM. Condolences to the family can be sent to: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2017