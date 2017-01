KENNETH 'KEN'RATZ, Jr.1930 - 2017MELROSE - Captain Kenneth 'Ken' Ratz, Jr., (USNR) of Melrose, Florida passed away January 2, 2017.Ken is survived by Phyllis, his wife of 61 years, and daughters: Catherine Rideout (Henry), Laurie Thomas (Michael), Linda Ratz-Thompson (Rocky) and Brenda MacGibbon (Todd Dixon). Ken is survived by five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.Kenneth was born in NYC, April 3, 1930. Ken and Phyllis were married in 1955 in Jacksonville where they raised their daughters.Ken was a Navy Veteran of the Korean Conflict , and held a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Florida. He continued his military service through the Navy Reserves, retiring at the rank of Captain in 1987, while simultaneously pursing a sales career through ITE and Siemens-Allis.A Vigil for the Deceased (Wake-Viewing) will be held Jan. 8th, 4 to 6 pm at St. William Catholic Church in Keystone Hts., 275 Satsuma St. A Funeral Mass will be held on Jan. 9th at 11am at St. William followed by a graveside service at Eliam Cemetery, 821 S.R 21, Melrose.Arrangements are under the care of Jones-Gallagher Funeral Home, 340 E. Walker Dr., Keystone Heights, FL 32656. 352-473-3176. www.jonesgallagherfh.com . In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or