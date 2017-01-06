|
ROBERT A. 'BOB'
RUSS, Jr., 87
BARTOW - Robert A. 'Bob' Russ, Jr., age 87, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2017 in Columbia, SC.
Born September 27, 1929 in Bartow, FL, he was the son of the late Robert A. Sr. and A.D. Granger Russ. Mr. Russ was a corporal in the U.S. Army, serving as a guard during the Nuremburg War Trials. On January 24, 1953 Bob eloped to Thomasville, GA with Anna Jeannette Holly.
Bob began his working career at the age of 12, and continued to be active and able to work until 2009. He and his father worked together in the Robert A. Russ Construction Company for many years, building and remodeling many buildings in downtown Bartow, including the old courthouse. Bob was employed by the Crown Cork and Seal plant for 15 years before suffering a severe back injury in 1970 that kept him from full time employment. After his injury, he maintained his rental property and assisted in various projects.
Bob and his wife Anna Russ spent their last years together enjoying their mountain home in Waynesville, NC.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Anna Holly Russ and his sisters: Robbie Russ Prince, Virginia Russ McKereghan, and Myrtle Russ Stewart.
Mr. Russ spent his final years in Columbia, SC, with the love and care of his granddaughter Amy Romleski.
He is survived by a loving family that includes his children: Robert A. Russ, III, of Sao Paulo, Brazil, Janet Russ Cox of Arlington, TX, Sandra Russ Price of Jacksonville, FL, and his sister Wilma Russ Waldrop Powell of Lakeland, FL. Mr. Russ also leaves behind his six grandchildren: Holly Russ Curry, Cassandra Russ Brooks, Amy Price Romleski, Steven Douglas Price, Travis Matthew Cox, Taylor Michelle Cox, and his great grandchildren: Christian, Calvary, Nathan, Ashlyn, Haley, Gabrielle, Makayla, and Emma.
The family will receive friends Sunday, January 8, 2017 from 2pm to 4pm at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow, FL. Graveside services will follow on Monday, January 9, 2017 at 2:00pm at Wildwood Cemetery in Bartow, FL. Condolences to the family at
