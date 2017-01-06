Obituary Guest Book View Sign

HAROLD G.ROBINSON, M.D., 83LAKELAND - Harold G. Robinson, M.D., 83, of Lakeland, Florida, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2017, at South Florida Baptist Hospital in Plant City after a brief illness. Dr. H.G. was born October 22, 1933, in Rochester, Kentucky, the oldest son of Aubrey and Edna Robinson. He served in the Army after obtaining his high school diploma and met his future wife, Bonnie Oliver, on a blind date in Louisville, Kentucky, where he was employed by General Electric. Bonnie and Harold were married on May 30, 1957, in Louisville, and were married for 35 years before her death in 1992. Harold graduated from the University of Louisville Medical School in 1963.The Robinsons moved to Rome, Georgia, and several years later to Lakeland, where Dr. H.G. practiced family medicine until the week before his death, the last 20+ years in practice with his son, Dr. Todd Robinson.He is survived by his three children: Cathy (Tom Sokolski), Todd (Tami), and 'Bitsy' Dawn; grandchildren Stephanie (Craig Cunningham), Samantha, Shelli, Staci (Trevor Bates), Cathy Dawn, Jessica, Chase, Brooke, Caleb, Paige, Cole, and Rose; one great-grandchild, Charlotte; sisters Betty Steele and Judy Ray; sister-in-law Dimple 'Dee' Tosh; and many nephews, nieces, cousins, and in-laws.Dr. H.G. enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking, Saturday breakfasts at Fat Jacks, Thursday lunches at Beef O'Brady's and spending time with his family. He loved his patients and especially enjoyed seeing his young patients grow up and return with their children.The viewing will be held at Christ Community Presbyterian Church, Lakeland, Florida, on Friday, January 6, 2017, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Services will also be held at Christ Community on Saturday, January 7, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to CRU to assist Dr. H.G.'s granddaughter, Stephanie, and her husband, Craig, as they work with college students in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina. https://give.cru.org/0628891 Published in Ledger from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2017

