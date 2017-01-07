RUTH F.
WINDHAM, 77
LAKELAND - Mrs. Ruth F. Windham, age 77, went home to be with the Lord on Tues, Jan. 3, 2017, due to an auto accident.
She is survived by her husband of 55 yrs, Donald Windham, daughter, Joy Hirdes, and sons, David and Charles Windham. She is also survived by her brothers, Joe and David Falkner. She has 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
A memorial celebration will be held on Tues, Jan. 10, 7:00 PM @ Heritage Baptist Church. We would like to invite you to go to www.gentry-morrison.com for more info about her and her family.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2017