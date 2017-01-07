DENNIS A.
ROY, 74
DADE CITY - Denis A. Roy 74, of Dade City, FL passed away on 1/4/2017 after a brief illness.
He is survived by his partner Linda Jones of Dade City; his ex-wife Kathleen Roy; 3 children, 3 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
Services will be held 2pm Sunday 1/8/2017 at the 301 Chapel of Hodges Family Funeral Home (11441 Hwy 301, Dade City, FL 33525). Donations in his memory can be sent to Gulfside Hospice Care Center, 5760 Dean Diary Rd, Zephryhills, FL 33541.
Hodges Family Funeral Home - Dade City
11441 US HIGHWAY 301
Dade City, FL 33525
(352) 567-6100
Published in Ledger from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2017