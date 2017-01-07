Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELSIE MAE MAY. View Sign

ELSIE MAE

MAY, 83



LAKELAND - Elsie M. May, 83, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2017 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center.

She was born in Lancaster, OH and moved to Lakeland in 1966. Elsie loved sewing, crafts, reading and most of all, spending time with her family.

She is preceded in death by 5 siblings, Melvin Eads, Harold Eads, Dick Eads, Marguerite Fisher and Anna Mary Lee. Survivors include her husband, Clyde F. May; son, Gary Lee May; brothers, Donald and Thomas Eads; sisters, Esther Kibbey, Joann Schirm, Virginia Harden, Betty Parker, Beverly Irvin; grandson, Josh (Katie) May; great granddaughter, Stella May.

Visitation will be Tuesday, 10:00 - 11:00am at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens, 3350 Mall Hill Drive. Funeral services will begin at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Kidney Foundation.

