JULIAN DEL
BROXTON, Sr., 78
AUBURNDALE - Mr. Julian Del Broxton, Sr. age 78, a resident of Auburndale passed away Thursday, January 5, 2017 at Lakeland Regional.
Mr. Broxton was born December 15, 1938 in Hiltonia, Georgia to Joseph Mac and Helen Louise (Godbee) Broxton. He was an Auburndale resident of over 70 yrs. coming from GA. Julian was a retired local truck driver and a member of Polk City Church of Christ. He retired from Coca Cola after 18 yrs., also retired from Ryder Trucking (PIE Trucking) after 18 yrs. and worked for over 20 yrs. as a maintenance man at Ariana Shores Mobile Home Park in Auburndale. Julian enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting and tinkering around the house.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Juanita Mock and brother Tony Broxton.
Julian is survived by his loving family: wife of 58 yrs.: Faye Broxton, son: Del (Marsha) Broxton, Jr., daughter Jennifer (Billy) Deeds, all of Auburndale, brother Gary Broxton of Savannah, GA, sister Martha (Paul) Locke of Dover, FL, 4 grandchildren: Shanna, Brittni, Tyler & Taylor, 5 gt. grandchildren: Karli, Trey, Lexi, Alayna & Tysen.
Graveside service will be 10:00 AM Monday, January 9th at Auburndale Memorial Park, 1889 W. Derby Ave.
Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2017