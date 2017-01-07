Obituary Guest Book View Sign

JULIAN DEL

BROXTON, Sr., 78



AUBURNDALE - Mr. Julian Del Broxton, Sr. age 78, a resident of Auburndale passed away Thursday, January 5, 2017 at Lakeland Regional.

Mr. Broxton was born December 15, 1938 in Hiltonia, Georgia to Joseph Mac and Helen Louise (Godbee) Broxton. He was an Auburndale resident of over 70 yrs. coming from GA. Julian was a retired local truck driver and a member of Polk City Church of Christ. He retired from Coca Cola after 18 yrs., also retired from Ryder Trucking (PIE Trucking) after 18 yrs. and worked for over 20 yrs. as a maintenance man at Ariana Shores Mobile Home Park in Auburndale. Julian enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting and tinkering around the house.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Juanita Mock and brother Tony Broxton.

Julian is survived by his loving family: wife of 58 yrs.: Faye Broxton, son: Del (Marsha) Broxton, Jr., daughter Jennifer (Billy) Deeds, all of Auburndale, brother Gary Broxton of Savannah, GA, sister Martha (Paul) Locke of Dover, FL, 4 grandchildren: Shanna, Brittni, Tyler & Taylor, 5 gt. grandchildren: Karli, Trey, Lexi, Alayna & Tysen.

Graveside service will be 10:00 AM Monday, January 9th at Auburndale Memorial Park, 1889 W. Derby Ave.

Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.







JULIAN DELBROXTON, Sr., 78AUBURNDALE - Mr. Julian Del Broxton, Sr. age 78, a resident of Auburndale passed away Thursday, January 5, 2017 at Lakeland Regional.Mr. Broxton was born December 15, 1938 in Hiltonia, Georgia to Joseph Mac and Helen Louise (Godbee) Broxton. He was an Auburndale resident of over 70 yrs. coming from GA. Julian was a retired local truck driver and a member of Polk City Church of Christ. He retired from Coca Cola after 18 yrs., also retired from Ryder Trucking (PIE Trucking) after 18 yrs. and worked for over 20 yrs. as a maintenance man at Ariana Shores Mobile Home Park in Auburndale. Julian enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting and tinkering around the house.He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Juanita Mock and brother Tony Broxton.Julian is survived by his loving family: wife of 58 yrs.: Faye Broxton, son: Del (Marsha) Broxton, Jr., daughter Jennifer (Billy) Deeds, all of Auburndale, brother Gary Broxton of Savannah, GA, sister Martha (Paul) Locke of Dover, FL, 4 grandchildren: Shanna, Brittni, Tyler & Taylor, 5 gt. grandchildren: Karli, Trey, Lexi, Alayna & Tysen.Graveside service will be 10:00 AM Monday, January 9th at Auburndale Memorial Park, 1889 W. Derby Ave.Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home. Funeral Home Kersey Funeral Home

108 Lake Stella Drive

Auburndale , FL 33823

(863) 967-1167 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com