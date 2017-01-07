Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KENNETH JAY CAMERON. View Sign

INDIAN LAKE ESTATES - Kenneth Jay Cameron, 87, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, succumbing to heart disease.

Born in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania on May 2, 1929, he was raised by his parents Bertha Ora (Seger) and H. Merle Cameron. He married the former Sally Jane Altman in 1947 and they began their family in PA before moving to Monroe, Michigan and then to New Jersey. There he pursued a career as a proud member of the NJ Local 825 Operating Engineers.

While living in Bridgewater, NJ he was active in the Finderne Reformed Church and the Somerville

Following retirement, Ken and his wife Sally, toured the entire USA in an RV, then they settled in Indian Lake Estates, Florida, where they thrived for the remainder of their years with faith, family and friends. Quick to smile, he was a deeply spiritual, kind, patriotic and loving family man.

He was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Sally Cameron, brothers Henry, Harvey and Earl Cameron, son Kenneth R. Cameron, who died March 4, 2016, grandson Jason Randel Cameron, who died in infancy and son-in-law, Peter M Perhach.

Surviving are his son Randel 'Randy' Cameron and wife Dodie (Arntz) Cameron of Bedford, NH, daughter Patricia Perhach Elliott and husband John of Palm Harbor, FL, 8 adoring grandchildren, and thirteen great grandchildren who were a source of great joy.

Services will be held at the Indian Lake United Methodist Church in Lake Wales at 4:00 on Sunday, January 8th.

For those planning an expression of sympathy, contributions may be made to The Indian Lake United Methodist Church, 6910 Deland Ave. Indian Lake Estates, FL 33855.



KENNETH JAYCAMERON, 87INDIAN LAKE ESTATES - Kenneth Jay Cameron, 87, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, succumbing to heart disease.Born in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania on May 2, 1929, he was raised by his parents Bertha Ora (Seger) and H. Merle Cameron. He married the former Sally Jane Altman in 1947 and they began their family in PA before moving to Monroe, Michigan and then to New Jersey. There he pursued a career as a proud member of the NJ Local 825 Operating Engineers.While living in Bridgewater, NJ he was active in the Finderne Reformed Church and the Somerville Elks Lodge #1068. He was a competitive bridge player and a strong contender on the golf course.Following retirement, Ken and his wife Sally, toured the entire USA in an RV, then they settled in Indian Lake Estates, Florida, where they thrived for the remainder of their years with faith, family and friends. Quick to smile, he was a deeply spiritual, kind, patriotic and loving family man.He was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Sally Cameron, brothers Henry, Harvey and Earl Cameron, son Kenneth R. Cameron, who died March 4, 2016, grandson Jason Randel Cameron, who died in infancy and son-in-law, Peter M Perhach.Surviving are his son Randel 'Randy' Cameron and wife Dodie (Arntz) Cameron of Bedford, NH, daughter Patricia Perhach Elliott and husband John of Palm Harbor, FL, 8 adoring grandchildren, and thirteen great grandchildren who were a source of great joy.Services will be held at the Indian Lake United Methodist Church in Lake Wales at 4:00 on Sunday, January 8th.For those planning an expression of sympathy, contributions may be made to The Indian Lake United Methodist Church, 6910 Deland Ave. Indian Lake Estates, FL 33855.

