LAKE ALFRED - Margaret Call Geisler was born in New Jersey on August 2, 1929 and died in Lake Alfred on December 25, 2016.

Margot was a graduate of Millersville State College, Pennsylvania, and was first employed as an artist by Armstrong Flooring and Cork Company where she designed flooring and wall coverings. In 1969 she joined her parents who had retired to Winter Haven where she became an elementary school teacher at Snively Elementary. As a talented Florida Folk Art artist, Margot became the first president of the Winter Haven Art Society. She sold many pieces of her art work to individuals, organizations and governments, as near as Florida and as far away as Brazil. She was much loved by her husband, Andrew L. Geisler, a retired Army Officer and jurist whom she met following the death of her husband Vincent Warren, who had predeceased her in early 2006. She and Andrew married on 9th of August 2007, and enjoyed a loving relationship that explored their art and law experiences for more than nine years. Happy days filled with walks and tending their garden and citrus trees will be fond memories held by Andrew.

Margot was preceded in death by her granddaughter Jackalyn and will be sorely missed by her daughter, Sarah Barton Paulukow, her granddaughter, Andrea West, 2 great granddaughters and all who came to know her.



Published in Ledger from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2017

