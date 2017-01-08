Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HARRIET OWENS McINTOSH. View Sign

HARRIET OWENS

McINTOSH, 95



LAKELAND - Harriet Owens McIntosh died peacefully Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at Florida Presbyterian Homes in Lakeland, Florida at age 95.

Born in Palm Beach on October 16, 1921 to James Marion Owens and Willa Bazemore Owens, Harriet cherished growing up by the ocean and her summers at the family's farm in Clayton, GA.

She was a member of Memorial Presbyterian Church in West Palm Beach and in 1939 graduated from Palm Beach High School where she was voted Best All Around and excelled in state championship tennis. She attended both with future husband Henry Deane McIntosh whom she married in 1945; they celebrated 63 years together prior to his death in 2008.

Harriet attended Brenau University before graduating from Emory University School of Nursing in 1944. Her steadfast devotion to her family and ever-present love of music, animals, the outdoors and nursing continued to enrich her life during Henry's medical school years in Philadelphia and subsequent years in Durham, NC, Houston, TX, and Lakeland, FL.

She raised 3 children whom she adored, faithfully volunteered at hospitals, clinics and her churches, and supported Henry's medical profession as gracious host to medical students, visiting faculty and at Heartbeat International booths throughout the country.

In 1977 she returned home to her beloved Florida. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Lakeland.

Harriet is survived by her children: Thomas 'Tom' Irvine McIntosh of Santa Fe, NM, James 'Jim' Owens McIntosh and his wife, Nancy, of Avon, NC, and Willa 'Betsy' McIntosh McCrary and her husband, Tom, of Washington, DC; grandchildren: Trip, Brooke, Kristan, Ian, Rebecca, Matt and Liza; and great-grandchildren: Morgan and Faye.

She was predeceased by husband Henry Deane McIntosh, son Henry Deane McIntosh, Jr., brothers James 'Jim' Marion Owens, III, William 'Bill' Emmons Owens and Richard 'Dick' Chapman Owens.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00AM on January 13, 2017 at the Glenn Moore Chapel, Florida Presbyterian Homes, 16 Lake Hunter Drive, Lakeland, Florida 33803.

Memorials may be made to Heartbeat International Foundation, Inc. 2810 West Saint Isabel Street, Suite #100, Tampa, FL 33607 in celebration of Harriet's life.

www.heartbeatsaveslives.org

Condolences may be sent to the family at

heathfuneralchapel.com







