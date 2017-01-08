Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JACQUIE M. BJERKEN. View Sign

JACQUIE M.

BJERKEN, 92



WINTER HAVEN - Jacquie M. Bjerken, age 92, passed away at the Forsyth Hospice House in Auburndale, FL on December 18, 2016.

Jacquie Mae was born on July 21, 1924 in Minneapolis, MN to Orlin and Goldie (Felt) Folwick. She married her high school sweetheart, Robert Maurice Bjerken in 1945. After living in San Diego, CA during the WWII, they settled in south Minneapolis to raise their children, Jon and Tina. Jacquie and Robert retired to Winter Haven, FL in the Carefree Country Club golf community in 1985.

Jacquie is survived by her son, Jon (Theresa) of Braham, MN, brother, William (Marina) Folwick of Wheeler, WI, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, including her many friends of Carefree Country Club.

At Jacquie's request, there will be no funeral. Arrangements are with the National Cremation Society of Florida.



