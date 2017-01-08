MELVIN JOSEPH
BLACKWELL, 86
WINTER HAVEN - Melvin Joseph Blackwell, 86, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at Spring Lake Rehabilitation Center. Born to Rupert Blackwell and Essie Blackwell (Short) on September 28, 1930.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 68 years, Lola Loveda Blackwell, sons Dale Blackwell (Pat), Rick Blackwell, daughters Anita Stork (Steve), Cindy Bernales (Jay), 10 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.
Predeceased by his son Michael Blackwell, and great grandson Alijah Blackwell. He will be greatly missed by us all.
Graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, January 13th at Auburndale Memorial Park, 1889 Derby Avenue, Auburndale, FL.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2017