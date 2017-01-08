TOMMY
ROBBINS, 78
LAKELAND - Thomas Edward Robbins, 78, of Lakeland, Fl, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 29th, 2016 at the Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Born in Kathleen, Fl to David and Bertie Robbins, he lived most of his life in Lakeland, Fl. Tommy loved anything western, especially movies, he was a sheriff deputy, a rancher in Alabama and a mechanic.
Tommy has two sons, Thomas K. Robbins and wife Lesley, of Lakeland, Fl and Chad E. Robbins and wife Kayte, of Buena Vista, Ga. He is also survived by their loving mother and former wife, Nyoka Robbins, and sisters, Betty Turner, of Lakeland, Fl, Peggy Strogoff of Wildwood, Fl, Joyce Robbins and Jan Stewart of Tallahassee, Fl and Marie Mills and husband Lee of Tallahassee, Fl; as well as his grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 28th, 2017 @ 1:00 pm at S-S Ranch, 4098 J A Fenton Rd, Lakeland, Fl 33810.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2017