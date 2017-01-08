JOHN 'JACK'
GRANDONE, 77
Owens Illinois Supervisor
MULBERRY - Jack Grandone, 77, died Jan 1, 2017. Born in Litchfield, IL Feb. 4, 1939 to the late John and Margaret Grandone. He graduated from Benld H.S. and Southern Illinois University. His degree was in Business Administration.
He worked for Owens Illinois Glass. His career started in Alton, IL. He transferred to Gas City, IN and finished his career after 33 years in Lakeland, FL. He enjoyed golfing, bridge, traveling, crosswords, and good food and wine with family and friends.
Jack is survived by his wife of 56 years Carole, children Michael (Susan), Mark (Lori), Matthew (Trish), grandchildren Megan, Madison, Jessa, Chase, Tyler, Lincoln, great grandchild Kyra. He is preceded in death by his son John Charles.
Funeral Services will be Saturday, Jan 14, 2017 at 10:30am. Service is at St. John Neumann Church, 501 E. Carter Rd, Lakeland, FL 33813. Reception afterwards. Interment will be in Illinois Spring 2017.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Benld Public Library, 308 E Central Ave Benld, IL. 62009.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2017