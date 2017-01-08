Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM E. "BILL" THOMPSON. View Sign

WILLIAM E. 'BILL' THOMPSON, Jr., 92



HAINES CITY - Mr. William E. 'Bill' Thompson, Jr., a World War II Army Air Corps Pilot and retired Eastern Airlines Pilot passed away, on December 13, 2016, in Auburndale, FL. He was 92.

He was born in Macon, GA on September 8, 1924 to William E. 'Bill' and Nina Mary Dunbar Thompson, Sr. After a long career Bill satisfied his passion for fishing and golf by moving to Grenelefe Resort in Haines City, FL in 1978. He was a retired Eastern Airlines Pilot with 35 years of service. He was a member of the Retired Eastern Pilots Association, the Country Club of Winter Haven, American Legion Post #8, Winter Haven, in Haines City the Historical Society and Friends of the Library.

Here are some excerpts from a 2010 newspaper interview:

'I graduated from South Shore High School in Chicago, Illinois,' says William E. Thompson. 'During my final year as a student I worked for Warner brothers as an usher, and then assumed the position as an assistant manager at a large Chicago theatre.'

Thompson joined the Army Air Corps and was accepted for Air Cadet School. He was the only member to earn his flight wings and learned to fly military fighter planes at Carlstrom Field in Arcadia. He was drafted into the B-17 bomber program and sent to England for duty with the Eighth Air Force.

Flying with 'The Fireball Outfit' (457th Air Bombardment Group) in the B-17 'Jay-Hawker,' Captain Thompson flew thirty-seven missions during his tour. Once, with his airplane severely damaged and two engines out, he made it back home, saving himself and the lives of his crew. For heroism and meritorious achievement, while participating in aerial flight, he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and five Air Medals.

Retiring at the rank of Lt. Colonel in 1951, Thompson was hired by Eastern Airlines. Combined with military flight time he logged over 39,000 hours flight time.

Mr. Thompson is survived by his wife of 27 years, Judy Floyd Thompson, daughters Carol Kirker (Cameron) of Lexington, SC and Terri Thompson of Jacksonville, FL, a stepdaughter Connie Meadows (Bud) of Minnetonka, MN, a step-son Kevin Kearns (Anne) of Fort Myers, FL, eight grandchildren, two great grandchildren, his brother Don Thompson (Lori) of Port Saint Lucie, FL, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Lori Thompson Leist.

A Memorial Service with Military Honors will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2017; at 11:00 A.M. at the Lamb of God Lutheran Church in Haines City, with Pastor Joe Conner officiating.

Memorials of remembrance may be made to the Humane Society of Polk County, 3195 Dundee Road, Winter Haven, FL 33884 or , 1020 North Orlando Avenue, #100, Maitland, FL 32751.

