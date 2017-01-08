ENOLA 'PAT'
BYERS, 87
LAKELAND - Enola 'Pat' Byers was born 8/29/1929 in New Castle, PA. The Angels carried her home 12/30/2016.
She was the widow of Raymond Byers, who passed away 10/3/2015. The Mother of (5) grateful children: Darlene Sommars, Ronnie Byers, Patti Knight, Lary Byers and Susan Schweikert. The Grandmother of (14) Grandchildren, (27) Great Grandchildren, (2) Great Great Grandchildren.
She was a Farmer's wife, a Mother, Grandmother, Homemaker and retired from L.R.M.C.
A Friend, Confidant, Counselor and Servant of the Lord.
Our thanks to Good Shepherd Hospice and their attentive staff, Loving Family, Friends and Bible Presbyterian Church.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2017