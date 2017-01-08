EDWARD ORRIN
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDWARD ORRIN SAUR.
SAUR, 85
AUBURNDALE - Edward Orrin Saur, 85, of Auburndale, Florida, passed away Friday, December 29th, 2016, in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Ed was born on March 20th, 1931 to Orrin and Ruth Saur in Grant, Michigan. Ed was a star High School football and basketball player and graduated from Grant High School in 1949. Ed attended Western Michigan University and graduated in 1954. Upon graduation, Ed enlisted in the Army and spent two years in Germany during the Korean War. After the Army, Ed spent many years as the production and control manager at American Seating Company in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Upon leaving American Seating, Ed owned and operated a True-Value Hardware store in St. Charles, Michigan.
Entering retirement, Ed moved to Auburndale, Florida where he spent many hours fishing and spending time with many friends who he grew to love. One of these friends was his current wife, Josephine Bodi Saur, who he was married to for almost 13 years.
Ed is survived by his wife, Josephine; his children, Gregg (Janet) Saur and Lorri (Rick) Benke; granddaughters, Betsy (Jason) Thomas, Danielle (Ian) Waldraff; and children from his heart, Tom Coffey, Janice (Duane) Burgess, Frank (Dawn) Bodi, and Linda (Dave) Halverson.
A ceremony to celebrate Ed's life will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the COPD Foundation in Ed's name, 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Miami, Florida, 33134, 866-731-COPD, www.copdfoundation.org
Published in Ledger from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2017