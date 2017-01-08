LISA A. THOMPSEN
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LISA A. THOMPSEN ADAMS.
ADAMS, 62
STEUBENVILLE, OH. - Lisa A. Thompsen Adams, 62, of Steubenville, OH formerly of Reading, MA died Wednesday, December 28, 2016 in Steubenville. She was born March 15, 1954 in New Bedford, MA.
She is predeceased by her husband George Adams. Services took place in Steubenville, OH.
Memorial donations may be made to Catholic Central High School, 320 West View, Steubenville, OH 43952.
Offer condolences at www.mostifuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2017