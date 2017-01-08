MATTIE
|
SUSAN 'SUSIE' ROBINSON-
GLASS, 63
LAKELAND - Mattie Susan 'Susie' Robinson-Glass, 63, died Wednesday, January 4, 2017, in Lakeland FL.
She was born to Mattie and Melvin Robinson, December 1, 1953, in Lakeland. Susie was a 1971 graduate of Kathleen Senior High. She enjoyed sharing her artistic and musical talents with others throughout her life.
Susie is predeceased by her mother Mattie and sister Melanie Tran. She is survived by brothers David (Marilyn), Darrell, Tevis and Scott (Connie); nephew Charlie (Laura) and nieces Elizabeth, Allison, Nelsie (Brandon) and Charlotte, and four grand-nephews.
Her brothers will hold a scattering of ashes at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2017