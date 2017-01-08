VELMA L.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VELMA L. LONG VALRICO - Velma L. Long of Valrico.
LONG
VALRICO - Velma L. Long of Valrico, a caring wife and mother, bid farewell to her family and all the friends made throughout her life and joined her loving husband Irby in the arms of Jesus on Jan 4, 2017.
She relished her life's experiences in Publix, as an interior designer and on the Bell Shoals Baptist Church decorating Committee. A true Florida lady, she was graced with a warm heart and stronger will.
She is survived by her son, Doug; daughter, Tammy; two grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 10, 2017, from 10:30 with an 11:00 service and reception at Bells Shoals Baptist Church, Brandon. She will be escorted to Hillsboro Memorial Gardens for entombment with Irby at 1:30. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Velma's memory to the Florida Baptist Children's Home.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2017