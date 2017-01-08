RANDALL G.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RANDALL G. HEIN.
HEIN, 71
LAKELAND - Randall G. Hein, age 71, of Lakeland, FL was called to his heavenly home on January 1st, 2016. Born in Rice Lake, WI on December 24, 1945.
Randy spent the first 59 years of his life in the Midwest. He graduated from North High School in Minneapolis in 1963 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1965. He retired after 33 years of service to NSP/Excel Energy in Minnesota and Wisconsin and in 2004 retired to Lakeland, FL where he thoroughly enjoyed an active lifestyle including biking, golfing, and swimming. He was a devoted gardener, an avid reader, trivia buff, and infinitely curious about the world - especially the processes and beauty of nature. Randy was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church, made regular donations of platelets, was an organ donor, and will be remembered as a good friend and neighbor. He is loved and he will be missed.
Randall is survived by his wife of 32 years, Jean, daughter, Jessica (Kevin) Kopp, sister, Kathleen (Joel) Turunen, brother, Jeffrey (Jill) Hein, granddaughter, Lila Kopp, and many extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Norma (Lake) Hein, brother, Steven, and sister, Joan Dank.
A memorial service will be held at Christ Lutheran Church, 2715 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL on Thursday, January 12, 2017, at 11:00am with a luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2017