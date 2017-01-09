BEATRICE
DENNIS, 93
LAKELAND - Mrs. Beatrice Dennis of Lakeland passed away peacefully in her sleep Friday, January 6, 2017 at Lakeland Regional.
The Binghamton, NY native and member of the Grace Lutheran Church is survived by her sons, Gary Dennis and Bill Dennis; daughter Sunny Hadden; and foster daughter Julie Goss; 9 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren and over 70 foster children.
Her memorial service will be held on Tuesday, January 10, 2017, at 11:00 AM at the Grace Lutheran Church, 745 Ingraham Ave, Lakeland, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Grace Lutheran Church in her memory.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2017