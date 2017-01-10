ROSEMARY
MASLYK, 73
WINTER HAVEN - Rosemary Maslyk (nee Bismark), age 73, passed from this life on Jan. 2, 2017 in Winter Haven, FL.
Daughter of James and Rose (nee Rottenborn), both deceased, Rosemary is survived by her husband, Ronald and sister, Barbara Mazzone (Mark).
Cleveland memorial service will be held at a later date. Family suggests contributions in Rosemary's memory to the Kidney Foundation of Ohio, Inc., 2831 Prospect Avenue, Cleveland, OH, 44115. Condolences to the family can be sent to: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2017