LOVINA JANE BALDWIN TURNER



LAKE WALES - Lovina was born October 11, 1922 in Palmyra, Michigan, the third child of Arthur Tobias Baldwin and Lovina Bessie (Ford) Baldwin. She went to be with the Lord on January 6, 2017, in Winter Haven, Florida.

Her early education years were split between Palmyra, Michigan, and Eustis, Florida. She graduated from DeLand High School in DeLand, Florida. She received her Registered Nurse degree in 1943 from Orlando General Hospital in Orlando, Florida, now known as Orlando Health. She remained an active alumni member until her death. Lovina practiced nursing in DeLand, Florida; Adrian, Michigan; Winter Haven, Florida; and Lake Wales, Florida. She was the Webber College campus nurse for 10 years prior to her retirement in 1985. She still remained close to several students. She retained her R.N. title for 50 years and received a commendation from the Florida State Board of Nursing for her many years of service to the profession.

Lovina married Eugene M. 'Gene' Turner September 4, 1946, at her parent's home in Palmyra, Michigan. Following a honeymoon to Canada and Niagara Falls, they settled in Lake Wales where she lived until five months before her death. They had two daughters: Gail and Cindy. Both are grateful to those who cared for her during her physical challenges in her final years. Many people have used the word inspiration to describe her.

Lovina actively served in the Parent Teacher Associations in Spook Hill Elementary, Lake Wales Junior High School (McLaughlin Middle) and Lake Wales High School holding various offices and serving as a homeroom mother many times. She helped organize Spook Hill's carnivals. Lovina was involved in many civic organizations. She was president of the Lake Wales Garden Club and received many ribbons during judged flower shows. She was a past president of the Lake Wales Women's Club. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Order of Eastern Star and the Lake of the Hills Community Club. She also was a member of Lake Wales Arts Council and Lake Wales Country Club. She was an active fundraiser with the Imperial Symphony Orchestra, American Cancer Society 125 Club and the Jail and Bail events. Lovina participated in many other charitable and fundraising efforts. Lovina taught Sunday School in the First Baptist Church of Lake Wales. She was a current member of First Presbyterian Church of Lake Wales, Florida.

Before moving into town around the shores of Lake Wailes, she and Gene lived at Lake of the Hills for nearly 40 years. During that time she and Gene taught more than a hundred children in the Lake Wales area how to swim and water ski. In 1972, PULSE, a Sunday feature section of The Daily Highlander published a newspaper feature article titled 'Aunt Lovina Gets 'Em Up' highlighting her water skiing teaching talents. Lovina credited her husband Gene's boat driving abilities with much of her success.

Lovina had a great sense of adventure and loved to travel. In 1973, they took their daughters on a five-week European tour to experience the cultures and people of England, Germany, Switzerland, Lichtenstein, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Austria and France. By motorhome they toured the United States. To celebrate their 50th anniversary, Lovina and Gene along with Gail, Robert, and Cindy toured Alaska and the Yukon Territory. She and Gene visited Canada, the Bahamas, Panama, Haiti, Curacao, Norway and Denmark. Beginning at age 84, she began to fulfill her bucket list of adventures including swimming with the dolphins, flying in a World War I biplane, hot air ballooning and riding a motorcycle. In 2015, she cruised to Honduras, Guatemala and Mexico. In 2016, she enjoyed an 11-day cruise with her daughters to the Bahamas, Aruba, Panama, Costa Rica and to Curacao to say a final farewell to her 'adopted son' Cai.

One of the qualities her daughters most admired about their Mother was her ability to make a friend and stay in touch with them for a lifetime. She was loved by many and 'adopted' several young people who still call her 'Mama.'

Lovina was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Bessie Baldwin, her sister Helen Delight Baldwin and brother Arthur Richard Baldwin and her husband Gene Turner in 2003.

Lovina is survived by daughters Gail Delight Turner Childs (Robert) of Pensacola, Florida, and Cynthia Jane 'Cindy' Turner of Lake Wales, Florida. She also is survived by her niece Louise Baldwin of Seattle, Washington, and nephews Chris Baldwin (Dana) of Lancaster, South Carolina, and Larry Baldwin (Jan) of Hibbing, Minnesota, as well as two grandnieces and one grandnephew.

A memorial celebration of Lovina's life will be officiated by Reverend Chad Reynolds at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, 2017, at First Presbyterian Church of Lake Wales at 16 North 3rd Street in Lake Wales. The family will receive visitors in the parlor beginning at 3:15 p.m. Due to her zest for life and love of bright colors, Lovina hoped the pews would be filled with 'color' at her service. Private graveside services in Lake Wales and Palmyra, Michigan, will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers and those wishing to honor Lovina with a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider the Lovina Turner Nursing Scholarship at Polk State College Foundation, 999 Avenue H, N.E., Winter Haven, FL 33881.

