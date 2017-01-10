DEAN ROBERT
SHEARER, 70
WINTER HAVEN - Dean Robert Shearer, 70, passed away on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016 at Winter Haven Hospital.
Dean was born August 21, 1946, in Philadelphia, PA to Henry Robert and Thelma (Hartranft) Shear-er. He graduated from the Florida Air Academy in Melbourne, Fl., in 1965. He moved to Polk County in 1972, settling in Bartow and then moving to Winter Haven in 1982. Dean enjoyed flying, and even went as far to get his pilot/instructors license. He also enjoyed playing the guitar.
Dean is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Mark Ruth and Ward Ruth. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sandra G. Shearer, of Winter Haven, Fl., daughter Lynne A. Brown of Auburndale Fl., son Dean R. Shearer Jr. (Cyndi), of Winter Haven, Fl., sister JoAnn Kerr (Dennis) of Hatfield, PA., and 3 grandchildren, Lyndsey, Skylar and Zabian.
At this time no services are scheduled. In lieu of flowers, any donation to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, would greatly be appreciated.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2017