WINTER HAVEN - Beulah Grace, age 82, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2017.
She was born August 5, 1934 in Pineville, KY, the daughter of John Andrew Watkins and Rhoda Miracle Watkins. She was a Homemaker and member of the Southside Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents and siblings, Mrs. Grace was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Ronal Lee Grace in 2010. She is survived by her daughter: Rhonda Ashley and husband Terry, grandson: Aaron and wife Beth, great grandchildren: Caiden, Cameron and Catie Beth, granddaughter Megan and husband Andrew, and great grandchildren: Dylan and Lauren.
Visitation is Saturday, January 14, 2017 from 1-2pm with funeral services at 2:00 pm, both at Ott-Laughlin, Auburndale, FL.

Published in Ledger from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2017
