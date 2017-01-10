SUSIE LEE

GILMAN, 94



WINTER HAVEN - Mrs. Susie Lee Gilman, 94, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2017 in Auburndale, FL. Mrs. Gilman was born May 25, 1922 and has been a resident of Winter Haven since 1962, after living in Fort Meade for many years. She was a retired nurses aide for Polk General Hospital, and a member of the Winter Haven Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Mrs. Gilman was preceded in death by her parents, David L. and Ethel Jones Moon; husbands, Everett L. 'Bo' Gilman and A.J. Wingate; son-in-law, Byron Griffin; brothers, Paul Moon, Bill Moon, Allen Moon, Calvin Moon; sisters, Pauline Hughes, Mary Johnson, Juanita Dobson.

She is survived by her sons, Don Gilman and wife Carolyn, Lake Wales, FL, Lavell 'Buddy' Gilman and wife Gemma, Baker, FL, Marcus Gilman and wife Kim, Winter Haven, FL; daughters, Beverly Griffin, Atlanta, GA, Barbara 'Babs' Wilterding and husband Charles, Carrollton, GA; brother, Gene Moon and wife Rebecca, Fort Meade, FL; sister, Dorothy Bullington, Winter Haven, FL; twelve grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at Hancock Funeral Home, 945 E. Broadway, Fort Meade. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 500 N. Lanier Ave., Fort Meade. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Fort Meade.

Hancock Funeral Home, Fort Meade, 863-285-8171.



