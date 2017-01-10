FRANK B. SHRIMPLIN

Obituary
FRANK B.
SHRIMPLIN, 82

WINTER HAVEN - Frank B. Shrimplin, age 82, passed away January 09, 2017, in Franklin, N.C.
Frank was a self-employed barber in Winter Haven for many years before retiring and moving to North Carolina.
He is survived by ex-wife Patricia Shrimplin, his daughters Peggy Harmon, Kathy Koon and Brenda Dukes; 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
He will be laid to rest in Franklin, N.C.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2017
