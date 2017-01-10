KIM (WILSON)
LOPEZ, 60
WINTER HAVEN - Kim (Wilson) Lopez died suddenly on January 5, 2017 in Winter Haven, FL, at the age of 60. Kim was born in Newburgh, NY to John H. Wilson and Orvetta Carrie (Harris) Wilson.
Kim is survived by her husband Samuel Lopez, her daughter Tisa (Lopez) Keating (Duane), grandchildren Carisa Keating, Skylar Keating and Tyler Keating, her son Samuel J. Lopez (Amber), grandchildren Judah Lopez and Naomi Lopez. She was pre-deceased by her sister Boo Dittenber (John). Surviving siblings are Robert Babcock (Terry), Patrick Babcock (Mar-ilyn), Pamela Wilson and Charlotte Berkner (Norman), many loving nieces and nephews as well.
Memorial services will be held at the Calvary Church, 3800 Recker Hwy., Winter Haven, FL, 33880, Tuesday January 10, 2017 at 2:00 pm. Donations can be made in her name to the Girls Ministries of Calvary Church.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2017